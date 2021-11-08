Police say bomb threats at three elite US universities not credible
>> Brendan O'brien,
Published: 08 Nov 2021 09:23 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 09:23 AM BdST
Police at three elite Ivy League universities in New York and Rhode Island gave the all clear and said activities could resume normally at the schools on Sunday after each received separate bomb threats.
Several buildings were evacuated on the campuses of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and Columbia University in New York City after bomb threats were phoned into each school.
Hours later, police at each campus said the threats were not credible.
"Law enforcement has concluded search of the Ithaca campus; no credible threats were found. It is safe to resume all normal activities," Cornell University, a school of 21,000 students, said in a tweet.
It is unclear if the threats were connected.
On Friday, Yale University, an Ivy League school in New Haven, Connecticut, received bomb threats that were also later found not to be credible.
- A life-and-death struggle at a Houston concert
- US federal appeals court freezes Biden's vaccine rule for companies
- A body donated to science was dissected for a paying audience
- People tied to Project Veritas scrutinised
- Republican governors push back on Biden vaccine mandate
- Brazil singer Mendonca dies in plane crash
- US Democrats pass $1 tn infrastructure bill
- US expects delays after travel restrictions lift
- ‘No way out’: a sudden life-and-death struggle at a Houston concert
- US federal appeals court freezes Biden's vaccine rule for companies
- A body donated to science was dissected for a paying audience
- At least 8 dead and many injured in crush at Texas music festival
- People tied to Project Veritas scrutinised in theft of diary from Biden’s daughter
- Republican governors lead attack on Biden vaccine mandate
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27%; transport leader calls for an end to strike
- BRTA holds meeting to decide on bus fare hike amid transport strike
- Bus owners are already charging more than the set fare. Now they’re calling for even more
- Abu Dhabi to allow non-Muslim civil marriage under family law shakeup
- Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
- Truckers to continue strike unless fuel prices are cut
- Bangladesh transport owners demand 40% jump in bus fares after diesel price hike
- Garment factory manager injured in Sreepur shooting
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 178 cases in a day
- Sramik League leader shot dead, protests flare in Cox’s Bazar