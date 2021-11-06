At least 8 dead and many injured in crush at Texas music festival
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Nov 2021 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 01:52 PM BdST
At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston, officials said.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park.
The crush occurred at around 9 or 9:15 pm. when the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, CBS News affiliate KHOU 11 News Houston said.
The fire department transported 17 people to hospitals, the channel said, adding 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.
The crush occurred when the crowd surged during a set by rapper Travis Scott, the Houston Chronicle said.
A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, the paper added. The second day of the festival has been cancelled.
