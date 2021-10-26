Shooting at US mall leaves 2 dead and 5 injured, including suspect
>> Jesus Jiménez, The New York Times
Published: 26 Oct 2021 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2021 10:40 AM BdST
A police officer was among those injured at Boise Towne Square in United State's Idaho, and a suspect was critically injured in a shootout with the police.
Two people were killed and five injured during a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, Monday afternoon in which the assailant traded gunfire with police, according to authorities.
An officer was treated at a hospital and released after the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody and was in critical condition Monday night.
Police Chief Ryan Lee said that Boise officers responded to reports of shots being fired at the mall at around 1:50 p.m. local time and that “at least one person was shot and down.”
When police arrived, Lee said at a news conference Monday, officers found an individual matching a suspect’s description and exchanged gunfire, which resulted in a police officer’s injury.
The conditions of the three other people who were injured were not released.
Police believe there was only one assailant and that there was “no ongoing threat or danger to the community at large from this incident,” Lee said.
“We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it, or anything else that may impact the investigation,” he said. “It would be entirely too premature to make any of those assumptions.”
Police did not release the names of those killed, those who had been injured or the suspect. Lee said his officers were working with investigators and hospitals to notify the victims’ families.
At the news conference, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said those still at the mall Monday afternoon were safe and that the city was safe.
“As we think about those that were hurt today, my heart goes out to those who sheltered in place, those who saw this crime, those who weren’t sure if they’d see a loved one again, or who knew that they had someone that cared about in the mall,” McLean said.
The mayor thanked shopkeepers and others inside the mall during the shooting who “reacted so quickly to take care of folks that were there.”
“You showed in a tough and chaotic moment, how much you care, and what you’re willing to do to support and care for strangers,” she said.
The police chief and the mayor did not take questions at the news conference.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little said on Twitter that those involved in the shooting were in his prayers, and the state was ready to assist the Boise police in investigating the shooting.
Diane Green told The Idaho Statesman that she was at the Apple store inside the mall when she heard a “horrible crashing sound.”
“It was like a metal window had blown in and it was echoing throughout the mall,” she told the newspaper. “Most of us there were startled at first, and then right away we heard five to six gunshots.”
Green told the paper that those at the store sought shelter in the storeroom, where they stayed for about two hours.
The two-story Boise Towne Square mall has more than 150 stores and restaurants and is surrounded outside by other businesses.
In a statement Monday night, Brookfield, the management company for Boise Towne Square, said it was working with authorities as they investigated the shooting.
“We are grateful for their quick response and continued partnership,” the management company said of Boise police. “This is devastating for our entire community, and our thoughts are with the victims’ family and friends during this unimaginable time.”
The mall was closed Monday night, and the management company said it would remain closed Tuesday. The Boise police said those who needed to retrieve items from the mall could do so Tuesday.
