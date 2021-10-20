Costa Rica congress approves legalisation of marijuana for medicinal use
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2021 10:32 AM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 10:32 AM BdST
Costa Rica's Congress on Tuesday approved the legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes, despite opposition from conservative groups and President Carlos Alvarado who still needs to put his stamp of approval on the law.
The law allows for the production and processing of cannabis, but does not regulate its recreational use.
Independent lawmaker Zoila Volio, who backed the law and called the move a milestone, said it would not open the floodgates to increased drug use in Costa Rica.
"I trust that President Alvarado has understood that and will not veto it," said Volio.
If Alvarado vetoes the law, lawmakers would need to again vote on it and approve it with a qualified majority.
More stories
- Bolsonaro's COVID handling draws explosive allegation
- A boom for Christian schools amid pandemic turmoil
- Haiti gang seeks $17m for release of missionaries
- Mass abduction of US missionaries startles Haiti
- Colin Powell, ex-US secretary of state, dies
- As a woman was raped, train riders failed to intervene
- Former US President Clinton leaves hospital
- Rum maker offers gangsters a way out in Venezuela
Recent Stories
- Costa Rica congress approves legalisation of marijuana for medicinal use
- US House panel recommends contempt charge against ex-Trump aide Bannon
- US workers face job losses as COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in
- Brazilian leader’s pandemic handling draws explosive allegation: homicide
- Amid pandemic turmoil and curriculum fights, a boom for Christian schools
- Haiti gang seeks $17m for release of kidnapped missionaries: WSJ
Opinion
Most Read
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India amid fears of a growing refugee crisis
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Bangladesh sees ‘dubious political mileage of certain quarters’ behind communal attacks
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Take stern action against communal violence: Hasina to home minister
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 469 cases in a day
- Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur