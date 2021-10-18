Former US President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2021 08:26 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 08:26 AM BdST
Former US President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York.
Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the 75-year-old former president gave reporters a thumbs up sign.
He left the University of California Irvine Medical Center accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who waved before the pair departed in a motorcade of vehicles.
Dr Alpesh Amin, who had been overseeing his care at the hospital, in a statement said Clinton was discharged after his fever and white blood cell count had normalised and would finish his course of antibiotics at home in New York.
We "will continue to monitor his progress," Amin added in the statement released by Clinton's spokesman.
The former president had been in California for an event for his foundation and was treated at medical center's intensive care unit after suffering from fatigue and being admitted on Tuesday.
Clinton, who has had previous heart problems, held the White House from 1993 to 2001. After leaving office, he had quadruple bypass operation in 2004 and a procedure to open a blocked artery in 2010, and has touted his switch to a vegan diet and weight loss.
The Democrat served two four-year terms, overseeing strong economic growth while engaging in bruising political battles with congressional Republicans.
He became the second US president to be impeached after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives impeached him in 1998 on charges arising from his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, though he was acquitted by the Senate.
A former Arkansas governor, Clinton is known for combining a folksy charm with deep knowledge of policy issues. After his presidency, he and Hillary moved to New York, where she served as US senator before twice launching her own bids for the presidency.
- Rum maker offers gangsters a way out in Venezuela
- His bread and butter? It’s the bizarre
- Ex-US President Clinton to remain in hospital
- American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
- Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition
- Texas House votes to ban transgender girls from female sports
- Can art lift up a poor neighbourhood?
- John Deere workers strike over contract
- Former US President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York
- In Venezuela, a rum maker offers gangsters a life outside of crime
- His bread and butter? It’s the bizarre
- Former US President Clinton making progress but will remain in hospital
- American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, officials say
- Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition
Most Read
- Brutality against Hindus continues: homes torched in Rangpur’s Pirganj
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- 3 arrested for kidnapping and robbing expatriates from Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Attacks on Hindu temples and homes for 3 days: here’s what community leader says
- Two cases filed over Friday clashes with Dhaka police
- Violent clashes leave scores injured in Feni amid communal tension
- 20 public universities hold ‘cluster’ admission tests on Sunday
- Bangladesh logs 16 virus deaths, 314 cases in a day