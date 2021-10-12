US-bound, 19,000 migrant children cross dangerous jungle: UNICEF
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Oct 2021 08:41 AM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2021 08:41 AM BdST
On their trek north towards the United States, some 19,000 migrant children have crossed the dangerous jungles that sprawl the border between Panama and Colombia so far this year, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said Monday.
The number of children who crossed the Darien Gap is almost three times higher than the total for the previous five years, it said in a statement, adding that one in five migrants crossing the border are children, and half of them is under five years old.
In 2021, at least five children were found dead in the jungle, the agency said, adding that "more than 150 children arrived in Panama without their parents, some of them are newborn babies – a nearly 20-time increase compared to last year."
Migrant children sometimes travel with relatives or in the hands of human smugglers.
Migrants, mostly Haitians, arrive by boat in Acandi to cross into Panama and continue north, in Acandi, Colombia September 23, 2021. Reuters
UNICEF said migrants of more than 50 nationalities - from Africa, South Asia and South America - have crossed the area.
In early 2021, Panamanian authorities had warned of a possible crisis after opening the borders that had for months been closed because of the pandemic.
By September, the immigration authorities of the Central American nation reported a record number of 91,305 migrants who entered from neighbouring Colombia. Of these, 56,676 were Haitians and 12,870 Cubans.
The Darien Gap is an extensive and inhospitable strip of tropical forest that divides Panama and Colombia, considered the most dangerous on the continent.
Migrants move along trails, exposing themselves to drug gangs and assailants, as well as wildlife and rivers.
- US Navy engineer charged in attempt to sell nuclear submarine secrets
- Bezos reaches for a star
- When child care costs more than the mortgage
- Vaccines offer hope as Brazil passes 600,000 deaths
- California makes removing condom without consent illegal
- Court ruling bans most Texas abortions again
- Should you pay for getting lost?
- Just gone
- US-bound, 19,000 migrant children cross dangerous jungle: UNICEF
- 1 killed and at least 14 wounded in shooting in Minnesota bar, police say
- US Navy engineer charged in attempt to sell nuclear submarine secrets
- Bezos reaches for a star
- When child care costs more than the mortgage
- As Brazil passes 600,000 COVID deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Bangladesh teen takes over Swedish Embassy for a day to promote girls’ rights
- Dhaka court sets verdict in Raintree hotel rape case for Tuesday
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Inamul Haque, an acclaimed actor and academician, dies at 78
- Bangladesh reports 11 virus deaths, 599 cases in a day
- Bangladesh opens Durga Puja celebrations in pandemic
- 4 more e-commerce sites under scanner: Ministry seeks details of debt, assets
- It’s time to stop paying for a VPN