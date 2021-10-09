As Brazil passes 600,000 COVID deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Oct 2021 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2021 11:53 AM BdST
Brazil became the second country in the world to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, a dark milestone for a government that has been sharply criticised for mismanaging the outbreak.
President Jair Bolsonaro has drawn the ire of health experts for his failure to implement measures to contain the pandemic. He has railed against lockdowns, aired scepticism about vaccines and regularly refuses to wear a mask in public.
But despite Friday's tragic mark, there are now signs that infections in Brazil are finally ebbing, as the country ramps up vaccinations after a slow start. More than 70% of Brazilians have received a first dose, compared to 65% in the United States, which passed 600,000 deaths in June.
"The rejection rate of vaccines is really low, it makes other countries jealous," said Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of epidemiology at Sao Paulo State University. "That's really important for Brazil to contain the pandemic."
Brazil also appears to have been spared the worst of the Delta variant so far, with registered deaths and cases falling despite the arrival of the more contagious strain.
Deaths are down 80% from their peak of more than 3,000 per day in April, and Brazil no longer has one of the world's highest daily death tolls.
The Health Ministry registered 615 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the total to 600,425 since the pandemic began.
Health experts speculate the early devastating effects in Brazil of the Gamma variant, also called P1, may have tempered the course of the Delta variant, which caused cases elsewhere to spike significantly.
"The enormous cost of lives we had with Gamma resulted in a portion of the population with partial immunity when Delta spread," said virologist Fernando Spilki of Feevale University in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.
- Should you pay for getting lost?
- Just gone
- Perilous jungle becomes a path of hope
- Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account
- Justice Kavanaugh tests positive
- Canada marks first national holiday for indigenous reconciliation
- US Olympic swimmer pleads guilty in US Capitol riot case
- Haitians learn from experience to reach Mexico's Tijuana
- As Brazil passes 600,000 COVID deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over
- California makes ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom without consent, illegal
- Most abortions in Texas are banned again after court ruling
- You got lost and had to be rescued. Should you pay?
- Just gone
- New supertalls test the limits, as the city consults an aging playbook
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- UK recognises Bangladesh vaccine certificate; no quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers
- Chinese nationals among seven remanded over illicit lending via app
- Islamic State bomber kills dozens at Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan
- Poachers on the prowl: Bangladesh moves to save sharks and stingrays
- Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
- They had the vaccines and a plan to reopen. Instead they got cold feet
- Myanmar earthquake shakes parts of Bangladesh
- Landmark global corporate tax deal finally wins agreement
- Ivermectin: A COVID 'miracle' drug rooted in false science