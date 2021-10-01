Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID
>> Adam Liptak, The New York Times
Published: 01 Oct 2021 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2021 08:18 PM BdST
Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said Friday. She said the justice had been fully vaccinated since January and that he was not showing symptoms of the virus.
Kavanaugh was tested Thursday before the ceremonial investiture of Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the court Friday morning, the spokeswoman, Patricia McCabe, said in a statement.
“Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday,” McCabe said. “As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.”
It was not immediately clear how the development would affect in-person arguments at the court, which were to resume Monday after a hiatus of more than 18 months.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
