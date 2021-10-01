Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID

Kavanaugh was tested Thursday before the ceremonial investiture of Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the court Friday morning, the spokeswoman, Patricia McCabe, said in a statement.

“Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday,” McCabe said. “As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.”

It was not immediately clear how the development would affect in-person arguments at the court, which were to resume Monday after a hiatus of more than 18 months.

