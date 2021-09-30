US Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty in US Capitol riot case
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Sep 2021 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2021 04:56 PM BdST
Klete Keller, a former Olympic swimmer who won two gold medals for the United States, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to his participation in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Keller admitted to obstructing an official proceeding, after prosecutors agreed to drop six other criminal charges they brought against him in February.
US District Judge Richard Leon in the District of Columbia accepted Keller's guilty plea at a court hearing. Leon will sentence Keller at another hearing that has yet to be scheduled.
The charge has a recommended sentence of between 21 and 27 months in prison, but Leon is not bound by that range.
Keller is a five-times Olympic medalist who held off Australian great Ian Thorpe on the anchor leg of the 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2004 Athens Games to win gold for the United States.
More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 violence, which followed a speech by Republican Trump at a nearby rally repeating his false claims that his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration.
Keller, a Colorado resident, wore a Team USA jacket when he entered the Capitol on Jan 6.
According to prosecutors, Keller was in the Capitol for nearly an hour, at one point yelling “F*** Nancy Pelosi!” and “F*** Chuck Schumer!” before others began pushing forward toward law enforcement officers.
Pelosi and Schumer are the Democratic Party's congressional leaders.
- Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
- In Atlanta, fear of crime creates opportunity for a politician
- US bars Kabul flight from landing: activists
- Ecuador prison riot kills at least 24
- US General Milley defends calls with China
- Why Haitians in Chile keep heading to US
- Murders spiked in 2020 across the US
- The employees who could never work from home
- We made it: Haitians learn from experience to reach Mexico's Tijuana
- Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated
- In Atlanta, fear of violent crime creates opportunity for a polarising politician
- US bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul: activists
- Another Ecuador prison riot kills at least 24 people
- Under fierce Republican attack, US General Milley defends calls with China
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana Yeasmin denies forced haircut allegations
- Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah shot dead at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Dhaka court summons cricketer Nasir and Tamima in a case over ‘illicit marriage’
- US jails Bangladeshi for nearly 4 years over international human smuggling plot
- Bashundhara’s Anvir fails to secure anticipatory bail in case over Muniya’s death
- Bangladesh remains an attractive destination for Chinese investors: envoy
- Retailers’ latest headache: shutdowns at their Vietnamese suppliers
- Husband, doctor seek anticipatory bail over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Amnesty International urges investigation into Rohingya activist Mohib Ullah’s killing