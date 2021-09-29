Another Ecuador prison riot kills at least 24 people
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2021 10:25 AM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:25 AM BdST
At least 24 prisoners died and another 48 were injured in a riot at an Ecuadorean jail, the government said on Tuesday, the third deadly uprising this year in the Andean nation's prison system.
The incident took place at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province, a facility that has in recent months witnessed bloody fights between gangs for control of the prison.
"An alert was activated in the Center for the Deprivation of Liberty Guayas N1 due gunshots and explosions in several areas," state prison agency SNAI said in a statement. "As a result of the confrontation, 24 (prisoners) died and 48 suffered injuries."
The SNAI said authorities were able to regain control of the facility in the afternoon, following an earlier evacuation of personnel and the deployment of police officers inside the prison and military officers to guard the exterior.
Riots broke out in February and July in the country's prison system, which houses some 39,000 inmates. At least 79 people died in the February violence, and in July it was at least 22.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has previously condemned the violence and Human Rights Watch urged Ecuador's government to fully investigate the prison violence and bring those responsible to justice.
President Guillermo Lasso in August said the government would provide more funding for the overcrowded prison system to build new wards and install new equipment to improve security.
- Ecuador prison riot kills at least 24
- US General Milley defends calls with China
- Why Haitians in Chile keep heading to US
- Murders spiked in 2020 across the US
- The employees who could never work from home
- Haitian migrants traverse Panama on way to US
- Colombia confiscates nearly 3,500 shark fins
- 3m baby cushions are recalled after 8 infant deaths
- US bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul: activists
- Another Ecuador prison riot kills at least 24 people
- Under fierce Republican attack, US General Milley defends calls with China
- Why Haitians in Chile keep heading North to the US
- New York hospitals fire, suspend staff who refuse COVID vaccine
- Murders spiked in 2020 in cities across the United States
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- BTRC was ordered to shut unauthorised news websites. It blocked bdnews24.com, a registered publisher
- Police to seek remand for controversial preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim after arrest
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- Man who set motorcycle on fire vows to stop riding after release from police custody
- Dwarf cow Rani finds place in Guinness Book after death
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Police say Pori Moni is free to take back seized mobile phone, laptop, car
- Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
- Bangladesh gets another 2.5m Pfizer COVID vaccine doses