Colombia confiscates nearly 3,500 shark fins on their way to Hong Kong
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Sep 2021 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2021 01:12 PM BdST
Colombian authorities said on Friday they have confiscated a shipment of 3,493 shark fins which were to be illegally trafficked to Hong Kong from Bogota's airport.
Environmental authorities in the capital said the quantity of fins meant between 900 and 1,000 sharks between 1 and 5 meters (3 to 16 feet) in length would have to be killed.
In some countries shark fins are sold as having health benefits.
The shipment - packed in 10 packages and the product of illegal fishing - came from the municipality of Roldanillo, in Colombia's southwest, Bogota's environment secretary said.
"The shipping company was who initially alerted environmental authorities and police," Secretary Carolina Urrutia said. "The police are taking samples to know exactly what species they are, but we know that there are more than three species of shark which exist in Colombian waters."
The national police will handle the investigation, she added, and have asked the shipping company for all information on the sender and the shipment's final destination.
- 3m baby cushions are recalled after 8 infant deaths
- Thousands of Haitians allowed to stay in US
- Gunman kills one and then himself at US supermarket
- US envoy to Haiti resigns
- House plans to vote on bill to counter abortion curbs
- Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
- Even California has a mosquito problem
- Trump sues niece, NYT over leaked tax documents
- Mexico urges Haitians at US-Mexico border to give up and head south
- 3m baby cushions are recalled after 8 reported infant deaths
- Thousands of Haitians allowed to stay in US as Texas camp clears out
- Gunman kills one and then himself at Tennessee supermarket, 12 wounded
- US special envoy for Haiti resigns amid deportations: report
- With Roe under threat, House plans to vote on bill to counter abortion curbs
Most Read
- Delhi courtroom shootout leaves a gangster and two attackers dead
- Maritime boundary: Bangladesh responds to India’s objection at UN
- Meng Wanzhou, Huawei executive, set to be released
- Bangladesh allows private universities to resume in-person classes
- For India’s military, a juggling act on two hostile fronts
- Bangladesh records 1,233 new virus cases, death count rises by 31
- London teacher Sabina Nessa made a 5-minute walk to pub. Then she was found dead in a park
- In Biden’s foreign policy, friends and foes claim echoes of Trump
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year