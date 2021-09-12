FBI releases first 9/11 document after Biden order: CNN
Published: 12 Sep 2021
The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the first document related to its investigation of the 9/11 attacks on the United States and suspected Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden, CNN reported.
