FBI releases first 9/11 document after Biden order: CNN

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Sep 2021 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 01:27 PM BdST

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the first document related to its investigation of the 9/11 attacks on the United States and suspected Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden, CNN reported.

 

