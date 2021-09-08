Seventeen people, most with COVID-19, die in flooding of Mexican hospital
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Sep 2021 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2021 10:21 AM BdST
Severe flooding led to the deaths of 17 people, most of whom had COVID-19, at a hospital in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo after torrential rains caused the River Tula to burst its banks, authorities said on Tuesday.
More than 40 other patients in the public hospital in the town of Tula were evacuated by emergency service workers, and an initial assessment showed about 2,000 houses had flood damage, the Mexican government said in a statement.
Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad told local media that 15 or 16 out of the 17 fatalities were COVID-19 patients. The media said the deaths occurred when flooding caused by days of rain knocked out electricity at the hospital.
In pictures shared by Fayad on social media, desperate nurses were pushing beds out of the hospital to try to bring patients to safety. Some nurses were up to their knees in water.
Video footage also showed how patients, some of them intubated, were moved out into speedboats.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Twitter urged residents at risk to seek out shelters, areas of higher ground or to go to friends or relatives. "A lot of rain has fallen in the Valley of Mexico and it will keep raining," he said.
- US will ‘protect’ Texas abortion seekers
- As migrants surge toward border, court hands Biden a lifeline
- Trudeau goes on attack two weeks before vote
- Why you might not be returning to the office
- COVID deaths surge across a weary America
- Ida reveals two Louisianas
- Unruly anti-vaccine protests in Canada
- US is not ready for climate disasters
- Seventeen people, most with COVID-19, die in flooding of Mexican hospital
- Large earthquake near Acapulco shakes buildings in Mexico’s capital
- Mexico's top court decriminalises abortion in 'watershed moment'
- Justice Department says US will ‘protect’ Texas women seeking abortions
- As migrants surge toward border, court hands Biden a lifeline
- Canada's Trudeau, trailing in polls, goes on attack two weeks before vote
Most Read
- Nasir, Omi, Shahidul charged with trying to rape, murder Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 56 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 11 weeks
- Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
- Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on US sanctions list
- How equipped is Bangladesh to ramp up exports to China?
- Man arrested for stealing IGP’s identity in fraud schemes
- Jamuna Group abandons Evaly investment plan, flags risks
- How alcohol affects the heart
- Turkey and UAE rein in dispute that fuelled conflict and hurt economy