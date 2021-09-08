Home > World > Americas

Large earthquake near Acapulco shakes buildings in Mexico’s capital

  >>Oscar Lopez, The New York Times 

Published: 08 Sep 2021 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2021 09:26 AM BdST

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the port city of Acapulco, Mexico, late Tuesday, Mexico’s seismological agency said, shaking the capital, Mexico City, more than 230 miles away.

Power lines and buildings in the capital swayed as the ground moved for several seconds, and residents rushed outside to seek clear ground. There were no immediate reports of casualties, although some neighbourhoods were left without power, according to the head of the Mexico City police.

Civil protection agencies in Mexico’s Guerrero state, home to Acapulco, said the quake led to rockfalls and landslides onto roads, Reuters reported.

The US tsunami warning system said a tsunami threat has been issued.

 

