Large earthquake near Acapulco shakes buildings in Mexico’s capital

Power lines and buildings in the capital swayed as the ground moved for several seconds, and residents rushed outside to seek clear ground. There were no immediate reports of casualties, although some neighbourhoods were left without power, according to the head of the Mexico City police.

Civil protection agencies in Mexico’s Guerrero state, home to Acapulco, said the quake led to rockfalls and landslides onto roads, Reuters reported.

The US tsunami warning system said a tsunami threat has been issued.

Breaking: Video shows power lines arcing during magnitude 7.1 earthquake near Acapulco, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/iR46v7BD8w — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 8, 2021

