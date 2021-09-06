Florida gunman kills 4 including baby, wounds 11-year-old girl
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Sep 2021 09:10 AM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 09:10 AM BdST
A self-described survivalist in body armor shot and killed four people, including a woman and her 3-month-old baby boy in the arms, before surrendering to police in central Florida on Sunday, officials said.
The shooter, identified as Bryan Riley, 33, a former US Marine, also wounded an 11-year-old girl who underwent surgery for seven gunshot injuries, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told a news conference.
Riley, who had no connection to the victims, engaged in a shootout with police before giving up, and later tried to grab a police officer’s gun while being treated in the hospital for his own gunshot wound, before being subdued again, Judd said.
A veteran of the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Riley was working as a bodyguard and a security guard. His girlfriend of four years told investigators he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and occasional depression, Judd said.
About a week ago his mental health worsened and he told his girlfriend he had started speaking with God, Judd said.
“He said at one point to our detectives, ‘They begged for their lives and I killed them anyway’,” Judd said at a second news conference.
Riley also told sheriff’s deputies he was high on methamphetamine, Judd said.
The shooter first appeared randomly at the house where the shooting occurred on Saturday night, making nonsensical statements, but left by the time police responded.
He returned early Sunday morning, killing a 40-year-old man, the 33-year-old mother and her baby boy, Judd said. In the home next door, he also killed the 62-year-old mother of the woman, Judd said.
“In addition to that, if he’s not evil enough, he shot and killed the family dog,” Judd said.
Deputies responding to reports of two volleys of automatic gunfire arrived to find the suspect unarmed outside, wearing camouflage and body armor. Riley then went back inside and “we heard another volley, and a woman scream, and a baby whimper,” Judd said.
A gunfight ensued before he came out unarmed and was arrested.
“It would have been nice if he would have come out with a gun ... We would have shot him up a lot. But he didn’t because he was a coward,” Judd said. “When someone chooses to give up, we take them into custody peacefully.”
- COVID deaths surge across a weary America
- Ida reveals two Louisianas
- Unruly anti-vaccine protests in Canada
- US is not ready for climate disasters
- How storm turned basement apartments into death traps
- US SC won’t block Texas abortion law
- Hurricane Ida: 6 reported dead in NY, NJ
- NY prosecutors charge pair with selling fake vaccine cards
- COVID deaths surge across a weary America as a once-hopeful summer ends
- Ida reveals two Louisianas: One with storm walls, another without
- US seen funding humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, but not its government
- Hurricane Ida death toll in Louisiana rises to 12
- Vaccine passports roll out, and so do unruly anti-vaccine protests
- New Jersey’s stunning storm toll includes many who drowned in cars
Most Read
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges
- Brazil v Argentina suspended after health officials intervene over isolation order
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid broker Tk 10,000 to cross border into India
- Bangladesh finalises plans to reopen schools, colleges on Sept 12
- Study in Bangladesh shows surgical masks limit coronavirus spread
- Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12m Sinovac vaccine shots
- Bangladesh reports 70 new COVID deaths, 2,430 cases in a day
- Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery