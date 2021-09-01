R Kelly became angry if women broke his rules, ex-assistant says

The new testimony came a day after Kelly’s first male accuser testified that the R&B star offered help with his music career in exchange for sexual favours. The man, who testified under the pseudonym Louis, told jurors that he was 17 when Kelly began making sexual advances toward him.

Four women have also testified that they were underage when their encounters with Kelly began, including a woman identified only as Addie who on Monday described being raped by the singer in a dressing room after a concert.

Kelly has denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty to a racketeering charge and eight counts of violating an interstate anti-sex trafficking law.

Prosecutors have accused Kelly, 54, of running a decades-long criminal plot to prey on women and girls for sex with the help of a network of associates and employees.

Kelly is not charged with rape or sexual assault, and many of the specific accusations against him fall outside the statute of limitations for those crimes. But a racketeering charge allows prosecutors to present evidence of any related potential crimes.

The assistant, Suzette Mayweather, recalled that Kelly once confronted her over conversations she had that had violated his rules. Mayweather said she had discussed Kelly and his personal life with a woman she identified as Dominique, with whom she said Kelly was in a relationship. When the singer found out they’d talked about him, he became enraged, she said.

“This particular incident was the first time ever,” Mayweather said Tuesday, before pausing as her voice broke with emotion. “It was the first time that I had ever seen Rob really upset.”

She added: “It wasn’t the tone. It was the look in his eyes.”

At first, Mayweather said, she tried to explain that Dominique had initiated the conversation. But she grew scared by Kelly’s reaction and ultimately took the blame, she said, “because I feared for her in terms of what the repercussions would be.”

During cross-examination, Deveraux L. Cannick, one of the singer’s lawyers, questioned Mayweather about whether she may have misunderstood Kelly’s demeanour.

“Do you know if he’d been sleeping?” Cannick asked. “Do you know what he was doing prior to his conversation with you?”

Several of Kelly’s accusers have described to jurors the strict rules that Kelly forced them to follow. They said they were told to call him “Daddy,” and to seek his permission to leave the room or use the bathroom.

But Mayweather, who testified over two days this week, was the first of Kelly’s employees to provide extensive details of that system of restrictions. She told jurors she first met Kelly in the late 1990s, and that the singer came to be “like a brother” to her.

She started working for him in 2015 as a personal assistant, including at his Chicago-area studio, which was known as the Chocolate Factory.

During her time working for Kelly, Mayweather testified, she recalled at least two instances when she overheard or later learned of the singer’s physical abuse against the women he was with, though she said during cross-examination on Tuesday that she never saw him hit anyone.

She said she was also aware of the rules Kelly imposed on the women and was responsible for helping to maintain them or notifying the singer when they were broken.

Failing to uphold the rules could lead to pay cuts, she said, and after the incident with Dominique, Kelly both docked her pay and asked her to “write a letter of apology.” Once, during a trip, she received a warning for allowing a woman to leave a van to use the bathroom without Kelly’s permission, she said.

Mayweather told jurors that women were forbidden from looking at or speaking to other men, and described their behaviour as highly controlled even in mundane activities.

“When they walked in the elevator, once the door closed,” Mayweather said, “they faced the wall” and “never turned around.”

When asked how many of Kelly’s female guests regularly did this, she responded: “It was all of them.”

Emily Palmer contributed to the reporting

