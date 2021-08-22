"I'm distraught": grieving Haitians bury their dead a week after quake
Laura Gottesdiener, Reuters
Published: 22 Aug 2021 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 04:33 PM BdST
Families gathered in villages in southwestern Haiti this weekend to hold church and funeral services a week after an earthquake battered the region, killing more than 2,000 people and destroying tens of thousands of buildings.
The collapse of churches in some of the worst-affected towns and villages of the impoverished Caribbean nation left residents to grieve in open fields.
In the village of Marceline, dozens of mourners dressed in elegant black or white suits gathered in front of a decimated Roman Catholic school to hold a funeral service for four members of the same family who died in the magnitude 7.2 quake.
Men and women wept on Saturday over the four white coffins: three small ones for the children and one larger one for the family's matriarch, 90-year-old Marie Rose Morin.
"I'm distraught looking at these coffins," said Edouard Morin, her son.
Edouard was also burying his daughter, Kelly, 15, his niece Wood-Langie, 10, and his nephew, Carl-Handy, 4.
"I would feel better if I were being buried in the same grave as my mother," he said.
The four-way funeral cost $1,750, a huge sum for farmers in rural parts of a nation where per capita gross domestic product is less than $1,200, according to World Bank data.
Franck Morin, Wood-Langie's father, recalled how he had left for work as a driver only minutes before the ground began to shake. He rushed back, only to find his wife bleeding from her legs and sobbing in front of the heap that was once their home.
The two of them dug through the rubble for two days until they found their daughter's body.
"She was loved by the whole community, she was always dancing in church," said Morin.
Last Saturday's quake claimed the lives of at least 2,189 people. A total 332 people are missing, while 12,200 people were injured, authorities said. The disaster followed a devastating temblor in 2010 that killed tens of thousands of people.
Recovery efforts have been impeded by flooding and damage to access roads, feeding tensions in some of the hardest-hit areas.
Exasperation over delays in assistance began to boil over in recent days, with residents attacking aid trucks in several towns across the south, stirring concerns about security in the country.
