Senate Democrats begin $3.5 trillion push for ‘big, bold’ social change
>> Emily Cochrane, The New York Times
Published: 10 Aug 2021 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2021 02:37 PM BdST
Democrats on Monday formally began their push for the most significant expansion of the nation’s social safety net since the Great Society of the 1960s, unveiling a budget blueprint that would spend $3.5 trillion on health care, child and elder care, education, and climate change.
The budget resolution, which Senate Democrats hope to pass by the end of this week, would allow the caucus to piece together social policy legislation this fall, paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy, large inheritances and corporations. Should all 50 senators who caucus with Democrats hold together, the measure could pass the Senate without a Republican vote, nullifying the filibuster threat.
Democrats plan to take up the measure as soon as the Senate approves a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is scheduled for a vote at 11 am Tuesday. Together, the measures could secure virtually all of President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion economic agenda, rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges, rail lines, water systems and electricity grid while expanding public education, social welfare and health care — and remaking the federal tax code.
But the two-pronged effort will test Biden's ability to keep the razor-thin Democratic majorities in both chambers united as his party’s leaders both work with Republicans and manoeuvre around them.
“It is big, bold change — the kind of change America thirsts for,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, said on the Senate floor. “The American people don’t expect one piece of legislation to solve all our nation’s ills — no single law can do that — but we have to start in a bold, strong way.”
Even with the blueprint yet to pass, rank-and-file lawmakers were jockeying to shape the specifics of the legislation it aims to create. The parameters laid out in the resolution and accompanying memos unlock the ability to draft a legislative package, setting the top line spending of $3.5 trillion and dividing it among the dozen committees assigned to hammer out details.
With Republicans, who have branded the plan a reckless tax and spending spree, all likely opposed, Democrats will need to remain virtually united in both chambers — a difficult prospect, given that moderates have already begun to raise concerns about the price tag.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Senate Democrats begin $3.5tn push for social change
- Biden administration violating migrant children decree
- Painful confusion prevails in Haiti
- What is going on with Obama’s 60th birthday bash?
- Painful confusion prevails in Haiti
- Inside Andrew Cuomo’s retaliation machine
- Despite having asthma, cancer, he was moved to a crowded shelter
- US COVID cases hit six-month high
- Biden administration violating decree on migrant children, court filing says
- One month after Haitian president slain, painful confusion prevails
- What is going on with Obama’s 60th birthday bash?
- How Cuomo and his team retaliated against his accusers
- He has asthma and cancer. But he still was moved to a crowded shelter
- US COVID-19 cases hit six-month high at over 100,000
Most Read
- Bangladesh bowlers bamboozle Australia to end series on a high
- Ferry ploughs into a pillar of Padma Bridge, again
- BGMEA calls on Netflix to erase ‘derogatory’ dialogue from film
- Indian mining state shifts from coal to forest fruits and flowers
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech claims ‘good results’ in Bangavax COVID vaccine animal trial
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Shakib first cricketer to reach 1,000 runs plus 100 wickets in T20Is
- Bangladesh logs 245 virus deaths, 11,463 cases in a day
- Minister Quader, operators question new post-lockdown transport rules
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal