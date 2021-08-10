Senate Democrats begin $3.5 trillion push for ‘big, bold’ social change

The budget resolution, which Senate Democrats hope to pass by the end of this week, would allow the caucus to piece together social policy legislation this fall, paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy, large inheritances and corporations. Should all 50 senators who caucus with Democrats hold together, the measure could pass the Senate without a Republican vote, nullifying the filibuster threat.

Democrats plan to take up the measure as soon as the Senate approves a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is scheduled for a vote at 11 am Tuesday. Together, the measures could secure virtually all of President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion economic agenda, rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges, rail lines, water systems and electricity grid while expanding public education, social welfare and health care — and remaking the federal tax code.

But the two-pronged effort will test Biden's ability to keep the razor-thin Democratic majorities in both chambers united as his party’s leaders both work with Republicans and manoeuvre around them.

“It is big, bold change — the kind of change America thirsts for,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, said on the Senate floor. “The American people don’t expect one piece of legislation to solve all our nation’s ills — no single law can do that — but we have to start in a bold, strong way.”

Even with the blueprint yet to pass, rank-and-file lawmakers were jockeying to shape the specifics of the legislation it aims to create. The parameters laid out in the resolution and accompanying memos unlock the ability to draft a legislative package, setting the top line spending of $3.5 trillion and dividing it among the dozen committees assigned to hammer out details.

With Republicans, who have branded the plan a reckless tax and spending spree, all likely opposed, Democrats will need to remain virtually united in both chambers — a difficult prospect, given that moderates have already begun to raise concerns about the price tag.

