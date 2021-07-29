Quake measuring at least 7.2 strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami alert issued
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jul 2021 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 01:04 PM BdST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said late on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km, USGS added.
The US Tsunami Warning System, which said the quake had a magnitude of 8.1, issued a tsunami warning for the US Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 km.
