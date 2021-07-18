Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2021 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 10:46 AM BdST
Some fans and players scrambled for cover at a professional baseball game in Washington on Saturday night as the sound of gunfire filled the stadium, and police later said four people had been shot outside.
It was not clear to fans initially if the shooting was inside the complex. Videos of the incident shared on social media showed some fans crowding into the third-base dugout.
The District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people were shot outside of the ballpark.
It later said in a follow-up tweet that "two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds."
The Washington Post reported that a man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the back, with wounds not said to be life-threatening, citing the police.
A baseball game that had been in progress between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended as a result of the shooting. Play is expected to resume on Sunday, followed by the regularly scheduled game.
The shooting occurred in the sixth inning.
