Brazil vaccine scandal imperils Bolsonaro as protests spread

Scores of witnesses have shed light on the government’s chaotic response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 520,000 in the country.

As the scope of a scheme by health ministry officials to solicit bribes from vaccine dealers have come into focus, the outrage drew tens of thousands of Brazilians to protest across several cities Saturday.

Much about the scandal remains in dispute. But the widening inquiry is likely to pose a major threat to President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection bid next year — and perhaps even to his ability to serve out the remainder of his term.

The attorney general’s office on Friday opened an investigation into Bolsonaro’s role in the vaccine corruption scheme. The president is under scrutiny in a deal to secure 20 million doses of a vaccine that had not yet completed clinical trials or been approved by regulators. He is accused of overlooking a warning that there were some irregularities in the deal.

A group of 100 legislators from a broad range of parties presented draft impeachment articles earlier in the week outlining scores of alleged crimes. They range from the president’s actions to weaken democratic institutions to accounts of negligence and malfeasance that have stymied Brazil’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Bolsonaro has called efforts to pin the wrongdoing on him unfair.

A poll released by the public opinion research firm Ipec late last month suggested that Bolsonaro would be trounced by his main political rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, if the vote were held today.

As more lawmakers have come around to support impeachment, the president has begun to warn of fraud in next year’s presidential elections, which are scheduled to take place in October 2022. Bolsonaro has suggested Brazil’s electronic voting machines can be easily rigged, and that an electoral loss next year would be the result of fraud.

“Only one thing will remove me from Brasília: God,” he said last weekend.

