Mexico says COVID-19 has affected a fourth of its population
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2021 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 12:31 PM BdST
About a quarter of Mexico's 126 million people are estimated to have been infected with the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, far more than the country's confirmed infections.
The 2020 National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut) showed that about 31.1 million people have had the virus, the ministry said in a statement, citing Tonatiuh Barrientos, an official at the National Institute of Public Health.
The estimate was given as the country recorded 3,282 new cases and 243 more fatalities, taking its total number of confirmed infections to 2,448,820 and the death toll to 229,823.
The government has said previously the real number of cases was likely to be significantly higher.
According to Barrientos, not all of the people in the survey's estimate necessarily showed symptoms. The survey was based on interviews with people at 13,910 households between Aug. 17 and Nov. 14 last year, and confirmed preliminary results released in December.
Separate data published in March suggested Mexico's actual death toll was at least 60% above the confirmed figure.
- US confirms first federal Muslim judge
- Pentagon Papers are history written by the defeated
- Biden begins European visit with a warning for Russia
- Cicadas took on Biden’s press plane. They won
- US passes bill to address China tech threat
- Stay away from US border: Harris tells Guatemalans
- Can Kamala Harris slow Central America migration?
- 10-year-old killed in Queens shooting
- Senate confirms first federal Muslim judge in US history
- In Vietnam, the Pentagon Papers are history written by the defeated
- Biden warns Russia it faces 'robust' response for harmful actions as he begins European visit
- Cicadas took on Biden’s press plane. They won
- US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat
- In Guatemala, Harris tells undocumented to stay away from US border
Most Read
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- Shakib kicks, flings stumps in a fit of fury. And then he apologises
- How did the sex trafficking of 1,000 Dhaka girls go unnoticed?
- Lured by the promise of a job, a man sold off his wife to sex traffickers in India
- Bangladesh to get over 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under COVAX
- Bangladesh's new model mosques to disseminate Islamic knowledge, culture