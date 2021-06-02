Florida girl and boy, armed with AK-47, in shootout with deputies
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2021 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2021 11:54 PM BdST
Two children in Florida ran away from a group home, broke into a house and engaged in a shootout with law enforcement officers responding to the scene, authorities said on Wednesday.
A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl found guns inside a home they broke into in Enterprise, Florida, and fired on sheriff's deputies, the Volusia County sheriff's office said in a statement.
The 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded after she pointed a shotgun at deputies.
"The 12-year-old boy, armed with an AK-47, finally put down his weapon shortly thereafter and was not injured," the sheriff's statement said.
The girl underwent surgery and was in stable condition, authorities said. No sheriff's deputies were hurt in the Tuesday night shooting.
Unspecified charges against the children are pending, according to the sheriff's department.
The children had run away from Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said.
A few hours later, they broke into a home. Passersby reported hearing glass breaking at the home, and alerted the deputies.
The officers surrounded the home. At that point gunfire erupted from the house, the sheriff's statement said. The home contained a handgun, a shotgun and the AK-47, along with a large amount of ammunition.
Over the course of 35 minutes there were four exchanges of gunfire.
"Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old," said Volusia County sheriff Mike Chitwood.
