US administers 161.7m doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2021 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 12:17 PM BdST
The United States has administered 161,688,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 207,866,645 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson'S vaccines as of 6:00 am ET on Saturday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on April 2, the agency had administered 157,606,463 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 204,719,335 doses.
The agency said 104,213,478 people had received at least one dose while 59,858,146 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
A total of 7,738,792 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
