Now the hard part: Biden tax hikes face hurdles in Congress
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2021 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 09:56 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden's plan to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan with higher corporate taxes faces hurdles in Congress from Republicans who say it will kill jobs and some of his fellow Democrats who want a bigger write-off for state and local taxes.
The plan, which Biden will unveil at an event in Pittsburgh later on Wednesday, would hike the US corporate tax rate to 28 percent, from its current 21 percent, to secure more revenue from corporations that have used offshore tax shelters and other measures to reduce their tax burdens.
"President Biden's reform will reverse this damage and fundamentally reform the way the tax code treats the largest corporations," the White House said earlier as it released details of the plan.
The Biden tax provisions quickly came under fire from American business interests and Republicans on a key tax committee in the US House of Representatives.
"The proposal is dangerously misguided when it comes to how to pay for infrastructure," the US Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that warned the tax hikes would "slow the economic recovery and make the US less competitive globally."
Unveiled along with Biden's infrastructure plan, the tax provisions would roll back many of former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy.
Biden's overall infrastructure plan charts a dramatic shift in the direction of the US economy, with investments in traditional projects like roads and bridges along with climate change and human services like elder care.
The president hopes to draw bipartisan support from Republicans in Congress but will need solid backing from Democrats in the Senate and the House, if Republicans uniformly reject the legislation as they did his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
But some moderate Democrats hope to reverse Trump's cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, or SALT, which is felt most acutely in Northeastern states with higher taxes.
"We say, no SALT, no deal," three House Democrats from New York and New Jersey said this week.
Democrats control the House by a margin of 219 to 211, so they will need to stay united if no Republicans support the plan. The party has not yet decided how to shepherd the package through Congress, a House Democratic aide said.
Republicans on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee decried the initiative in a pre-dawn statement as "a series of job-killing tax hikes" that would saddle American companies with a higher tax rate that their competitors in "Communist China."
- Inside the tent camp housing thousands of migrant children
- 'Begging for his life'
- US Hispanic people underrepresented among vaccinated
- Asian American official reveals scars from army service
- Immigrant family caught up in an American tragedy
- Can gun violence research find path around political stalemate?
- It may soon be easier to sue the NYPD
- Brazil hits record 100,000 coronavirus cases in a day
- Biden announces actions to combat anti-Asian attacks
- ‘No place for a child’: inside the tent camp housing thousands of migrant children
- Witnesses to George Floyd's deadly arrest tell jury of their shock, horror
- The vaccination gap among Hispanic communities reflects barriers to access
- An Asian American official bared his chest, revealing scars from his army service
- An immigrant family caught up in a distinctly American tragedy
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 52 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 months; cases set new record
- Bangladesh reports highest weekly rise in coronavirus infection since pandemic
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- World Bank elevates Bangladesh’s economic outlook after vaccine rollout
- One vaccine is good. How about mixing two?
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Pakistan must apologise to Bangladesh, says former diplomat Haqqani
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from Europe
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Myanmar protesters hold vigils as US orders non-essential staff to leave