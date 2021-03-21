US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2021 08:29 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2021 08:29 AM BdST
Some migrant families arriving in the United States will be housed in hotels under a new programme managed by non-profit organisations, according to two people familiar with the plans, a move away from for-profit detention centres that have been criticised by Democrats and health experts.
Endeavours, a San Antonio-based organisation, will oversee what it calls "family reception sites" at hotels in Texas and Arizona, the two sources said. The organization, in partnership with other non-profits, will initially provide up to 1,400 beds in seven different brand-name hotels for families deemed vulnerable when caught at the border.
The opening of the reception centres would mark a significant shift by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, away from the detention of migrant families in for-profit facilities.
In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities. However, the order did not address immigration jails run by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Roughly 1,200 migrants were being held in two family detention centres in Texas as of Wednesday, according to an ICE spokeswoman. A third centre in Pennsylvania is no longer being used to hold families.
The spokeswoman did not comment on the plan to house families in hotels.
The number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border has climbed in recent weeks as Biden has rolled back some of the hardline policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Biden, who took office on Jan 20, has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing those policies. At the same time, some Democrats opposed Biden's administration re-opening a Trump-era emergency shelter for children.
The hotel sites, set to open in April, will offer COVID-19 testing, medical care, food services, social workers and case managers to help with travel and onward destinations, according to the two sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter. Staff will be trained to work with children.
It remained unclear whether migrants would be required to wear ankle bracelets or be subject to any other form of monitoring, the people said.
The families will arrive at border patrol stations and then be sent to the hotel sites to continue immigration paperwork, the two sources said. They could leave the reception centres as early as six hours after arrival if paperwork is completed, they test negative for COVID-19 and transportation has been arranged.
Biden officials have said migrant families will be "expelled" to Mexico or their home countries under a Trump-era health order known as Title 42. But more than half of the 19,000 family members caught at the border in February were not expelled, with many released into the United States.
The housing of some migrants in hotels was reported by Axios earlier on Saturday.
Endeavours will also operate a new 2,000-bed shelter for unaccompanied children in Texas, the sources said.
The Biden administration has struggled to house a rising number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the US-Mexico border. More than 500 children were stuck in crowded border stations for more than 10 days as of Thursday.
The new family and child facilities are expected to ramp up bed capacity gradually, the people familiar with the effort said.
- Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partially closed after COVID cases
- 300 migrants found crammed inside Mexico trailer trucks
- How anti-Asian activity online set stage for real-world violence
- Asian Americans 'screaming out for help' as abuse surges
- Mexico to tighten borders
- Growing power of Asian-Americans in Georgia now comes with fear
- For Asian-Americans, Atlanta shooting sows fresh fear
- ‘No early indication of racial motive’ in Georgia spa shootings
- Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club partially closed after positive COVID tests
- More than 300 migrants found crammed inside trailer trucks in Mexico
- How anti-Asian activity online set the stage for real-world violence
- Asian Americans 'screaming out for help' as abuse surges: congressional hearing
- Mexico to tighten borders against COVID-19 as US offers vaccine help
- The growing power of Asian-Americans in Georgia now comes with fear
Most Read
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Bangladesh logs 1,868 new virus cases, another 26 die
- DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
- Pakistan PM Khan tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to vaccinate
- Boult sets up crushing win for NZ against Bangladesh
- Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral cooperation
- PBI arrests ‘key suspect’ Swadhin over attacks on Hindu homes in Sunamganj
- Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot
- Outed by online campaign, children of Myanmar junta hounded abroad
- US defence secretary urges India to avoid buying Russian equipment