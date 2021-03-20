More than 300 migrants found crammed inside trailer trucks in Mexico
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2021 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2021 12:17 PM BdST
Mexican authorities said on Friday they found three trailer trucks jam-packed with Central American migrants near the border with Guatemala, in the latest sign that many would-be immigrants are ignoring calls by the US government to stay home.
Mexican migration agents along with National Guard police said they stopped the trucks early on Thursday as part of routine checks and discovered 329 Guatemalans and Hondurans inside, including 114 unaccompanied minors.
The trucks were stopped on a highway south of Tuxtla Gutierrez, the capital of Chiapas state, according to an Interior Ministry statement.
The migrants were provided with food and water. The unaccompanied minors were sent to shelters run by the migration authority while the adults were take to nearby offices to begin administrative processing, the statement added.
The incident comes as the United States is toughening its approach to the growing humanitarian crisis on the US-Mexican border after entreaties for Central American migrants to avoid risking such trips have failed to stop thousands from attempting the northern trek.
- 300 migrants found crammed inside Mexico trailer trucks
- How anti-Asian activity online set stage for real-world violence
- Asian Americans 'screaming out for help' as abuse surges
- Mexico to tighten borders
- Growing power of Asian-Americans in Georgia now comes with fear
- For Asian-Americans, Atlanta shooting sows fresh fear
- ‘No early indication of racial motive’ in Georgia spa shootings
- How Cuomo’s team tried to tarnish one of his accusers
- How anti-Asian activity online set the stage for real-world violence
- Asian Americans 'screaming out for help' as abuse surges: congressional hearing
- Mexico to tighten borders against COVID-19 as US offers vaccine help
- The growing power of Asian-Americans in Georgia now comes with fear
- For Asian-Americans, Atlanta shooting sows fresh fear after a year of mounting discrimination
- No early indication of racial motive in Georgia spa shootings but probe not over, authorities say
Most Read
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
- Development under Hasina’s leadership is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Police raid villages in Sunamganj after attacks on Hindu homes
- Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka
- US Congress introduces resolution to commemorate Bangladesh’s independence
- Tributes pour in for Moudud Ahmed, senior politician and lawyer
- India's coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months
- Let us build a developed Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu: Hasina
- Myanmar security forces kill nine as Indonesia calls for end to violence