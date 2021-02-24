Arizona man is accused of faking own kidnapping to evade work
>>Johnny Diaz, The New York Times
Published: 24 Feb 2021 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 02:32 PM BdST
Authorities in Arizona accused a man of going to extreme lengths to get out of work this month, saying he faked his own kidnapping, bound his own wrists, gagged himself and invented a story of treasure hidden in the desert.
The man, Brandon Soules, was arrested last week on a charge of false reporting to law enforcement, police in Coolidge, Arizona, said in a statement that outlined a scheme they believe was intended to get Soules excused from his job at a tire store.
In the statement, police said that Soules, 19, admitted during an interview with detectives that he had made up the kidnapping story, which led to his arrest. He was booked at the Coolidge Police Department and released with a court date. Soules did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday, and it was not clear whether he had a lawyer.
Police said their investigation began about 5:25 p.m. Feb. 10, when officers responded to call about an injured man in an area near train tracks, houses and a city water tower in Coolidge, a city of about 13,000 people about 55 miles outside Phoenix. The caller reported that the man was going in and out of consciousness.
When the officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Soules, with his hands bound behind his back by a belt and a purple bandanna “stuffed in his mouth,” according to police. A photo from the Police Department showed the man with his hands tied while lying on his side on the ground.
Soules told officers that after completing an errand that morning, he returned to his home, where two masked men abducted him near his vehicle, struck him in the back of his head and knocked him unconscious, according to the arrest report.
In an undated image provided by the Coolidge Police Department, Brandon Soules. (Coolidge Police Department via The New York Times)
For days, detectives tried to investigate his account including by reviewing surveillance video of the area and interviewing people he mentioned. Hospital records showed that Soules had no concussion or injury to his head, a police report said, and text messages reviewed by the detectives did not show messages or phone calls that had been described.
Eventually, and after repeatedly confronting Soules with problems in his account, the detectives concluded that “his story was fabricated and no kidnapping or assault occurred,” police said. They also determined that the account of hidden treasure was false.
Soules worked at a car shop, the Tire Factory, where he installed tires and drove around the area to pick up parts for the store, police said. A manager for the store declined to comment on the arrest Tuesday. According to Soules’ Facebook profile, he no longer works there.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Biden marks COVID milestone in White House ceremony
- How confusion, inaction at the Capitol delayed a troop deployment
- US court allows release of Trump tax returns
- Can Cuomo’s ‘bullying’ style still work in politics?
- A small group of militants’ outsize role in the Capitol attack
- Why predictable cold snap crippled Texas power grid
- Extreme cold Killed Texans in their bedrooms
- Biden to visit Pfizer factory
- Arizona man is accused of faking own kidnapping to evade work
- Can you believe this is happening in America?
- Biden marks COVID milestone in emotional White House ceremony
- Bells toll for lives lost as US reaches 500,000 COVID deaths
- The lost hours: how confusion and inaction at the Capitol delayed a troop deployment
- US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Writer, columnist Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75
- Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80
- Dhaka University scraps previous plan to reopen halls, hold exams
- HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for football World Cup