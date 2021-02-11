House lays out case against Trump, branding him the ‘inciter in chief’

Filling the Senate chamber with the profane screams of the attackers, images of police officers being brutalised, and near-miss moments in which Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers came steps away from confronting a mob that was hunting them down, the prosecutors made an emotional case that Trump’s election lies had directly endangered the heart of American democracy.

They played frantic police radio calls warning that “we’ve lost the line,” body camera footage showing an officer pummelled with poles and fists on the West Front of the Capitol, and silent security tape from inside showing Pence, his family and members of the House and Senate, racing to evacuate as the mob closed in, chanting: “Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!”

Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D-Md), seated at right, and other managers and aides prepare to start the second day of the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021. Erin Schaff/The New York Times

All of it, the nine Democratic managers said, was the foreseeable and intended outcome of Trump's desperate attempts to cling to the presidency. Reaching back as far as last summer, they traced how he spent months cultivating not only the “big lie” that the election was “rigged” against him, but stoking the rage of a throng of supporters who made it clear that they would do anything — including resorting to violence — to help him.

The managers argued that it warranted that the Senate break with two centuries of history to make Trump the first former president ever to be convicted in an impeachment trial and disqualified from future office on a single count of “incitement of insurrection.”

“Donald Trump surrendered his role as commander in chief and became the inciter in chief of a dangerous insurrection,” Rep Jamie Raskin, D-Md, the lead manager, told the senators. They watched the footage in silence in the same spots where they had been when the mob breached the building last month.

“He told them to ‘fight like hell,’” Raskin added, quoting the speech that Trump gave supporters as the onslaught was unfolding, “and they brought us hell on that day.”

