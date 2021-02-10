California surpasses New York as US state with most COVID-19 deaths
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Feb 2021 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 02:31 PM BdST
California surpassed New York on Tuesday as the US state with the most coronavirus deaths, a grim reminder of the pandemic's toll even as the vaccine rollout and a sharp drop in new cases buoyed hopes of life eventually returning to normal.
More than 45,000 people have died as of late Tuesday from COVID-19 in California, the most populous of the 50 states and one of the hardest hit in recent months. New York, severely stricken in the early stages of pandemic last spring, has reported 44,693 lives lost, according to a Reuters tally.
"This is a heart-wrenching reminder that COVID-19 is a deadly virus, and we mourn alongside every Californian who has suffered the tragic loss of a loved one during this pandemic,” Dr Mark Ghaly, the state's health secretary, said of the milestone in an email to Reuters.
California, home to some 40 million people, emerged as a main US epicentre of the pandemic during a year-end surge of infections and hospitalizations that swept much of the country, pushing many healthcare systems to their limits.
When considered in terms of per capita deaths, California, with 113 deaths per 100,000 people, ranks 32nd in the nation in COVID-19 mortality. By comparison, New York, with 248 deaths per 100,000, ranks second only to New Jersey, which has logged about 230 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 residents.
Nationwide, the daily tallies of new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been dropping steadily in recent weeks, while deaths, a lagging indicator, have plateaued.
The United States as a whole has reported 27.25 million infections and 468,559 deaths, as of late Tuesday. Just over 79,000 US patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily number since mid-November.
But in California, as in other states, the improvement obscures a march of illness, hospitalizations and deaths, which remain far higher than they were at the pandemic's previous peak last summer.
The number of lives lost reported daily in the state has declined over the past several weeks, but remains "remarkably" high at an average of 500 fatalities per day over the past 14 days, Governor Gavin Newsom told a news conference.
"Deaths continue to be devastating," Newsom said, speaking at the opening of a vaccination site at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara County near San Francisco.
Public health experts fear that gatherings for Super Bowl celebrations on Sunday, as well as the arrival of new, highly contagious variants of the virus may lead to another surge in cases before most Americans are vaccinated.
In an effort to speed up the immunization campaign being counted on to halt the pandemic, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that his administration planned to increase the number of vaccine doses shipped to the states, beginning on Feb 15.
Part of the expanded supply will be sent to community health centres in an effort to improve vaccine access for the mostly poor and minority populations those centres serve, the White House said on Tuesday.
By Tuesday, about 33 million Americans had received at least one dose of vaccine to fight the coronavirus, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.
"This vaccine is the weapon that will win this war," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news briefing on Tuesday. Ten percent of New York state residents have received the vaccine, he said.
- Oxygen shortage leaves Mexicans to die at home
- US Navy condemns hate symbols on warships
- Performance by defence lawyers enrages Trump
- US COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations log biggest weekly drops
- Dying of COVID in an LA hospital
- Haiti braces for unrest
- Strangers are helping strangers get vaccinated
- Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- ‘The death market’: oxygen shortage leaves Mexicans to die at home
- New hate symbols on US warships including noose spark Navy condemnation
- Meandering performance by defence lawyers enrages Trump
- US COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations log biggest weekly drops since pandemic started
- Dying of COVID in a ‘separate and unequal’ LA hospital
- Haiti braces for unrest as president refuses to step down
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
- India backs AstraZeneca shot despite South Africa halt
- Muhith after getting a vaccine shot: ‘No feeling at all’
- Bangladesh signs deal with Maldives to send workers, regularise undocumented ones
- WHO official leading Wuhan COVID probe says cold-chain transmission possible
- Bangladesh reports 387 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day