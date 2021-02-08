Haiti braces for unrest as president refuses to step down
>> Harold Isaac, Andre Paultre and Maria Abi-Habib, The New York Times
Published: 08 Feb 2021 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 01:05 PM BdST
The poor now target the poor in Haiti. Many fear leaving their homes, buying groceries or paying a bus fare — acts that can draw the attention of gangs out to kidnap anyone with cash, no matter how little.
Many schools shut their doors this month — not over COVID-19, but to protect students and teachers against a kidnapping-for-ransom epidemic that began haunting the nation a year ago. No one is spared: not nuns, priests or the children of struggling street vendors. Students now organize fundraisers to collect ransoms to free classmates.
Their hardship may only worsen as Haiti hurtles toward a constitutional crisis.
Police detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Feb 7, 2021. REUTERS
In a defiant, hourlong speech Sunday, Moïse heaped scorn on his detractors.
“I am not a dictator,” Moïse said. “My term ends Feb. 7, 2022.”
As tensions mounted Sunday, the government announced the arrest of more than 20 people, claiming they had been involved in a plot to overthrow and kill the president. Those detained — on charges the opposition said were trumped up — included a Supreme Court judge and one of Haiti’s police general inspectors.
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Feb 7, 2021. REUTERS
Many fear the current political tensions will only worsen the country’s paralysis and poor governance. By Sunday afternoon, clashes erupted between protesters and the police in three different cities across the nation.
Haiti is “on the verge of explosion,” a collection of the country’s Episcopal bishops said in a statement late last month.
Over the weekend, Haiti’s judiciary branch sided with the opposition, a disparate grouping of activists, politicians and religious leaders, and ruled that Moïse’s term ended Sunday.
On Friday, the US government weighed in on Moïse’s side — an important perspective for many Haitians, who often look to their larger neighbour for guidance on the direction the political winds are blowing.
© 2021 New York Times News Service
- Strangers are helping strangers get vaccinated
- Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Organised militants, radicals arrested in Capitol riot
- Biden: weak jobs report proves need for stimulus
- Biden’s economic plan is set to clear a Senate hurdle
- ‘America is back’: Biden
- Republican lawmakers paralysed by Trump's false fraud claims
- Biden to welcome more refugees
- ‘I am blown away’: Strangers are helping strangers get vaccinated
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Arrested in Capitol riot: Organised militants and a horde of radicals
- Biden: weak jobs report proves the need for stimulus
- Trump refuses surprise call to testify in his impeachment trial
- Biden’s economic plan is set to clear a Senate hurdle
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Mayers’ double century on debut sinks Tigers to defeat in Chattogram
- South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- Bangladesh stocks suffer biggest slump in 10 months