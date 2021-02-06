Biden: weak jobs report proves the need for stimulus

In a significant step toward infusing funds into the pandemic-battered economy, the Senate passed a resolution before dawn Friday that mostly mirrors Biden’s proposed stimulus package.

During a morning meeting in the Oval Office with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Democratic leaders and committee leaders who are helping to put together the stimulus legislation, the president said that the risk is doing too little to boost the economy.

“People are really — I don’t have to tell any of you — they’re really hurting,” Biden said.

New data from the Labor Department — the first to come during the Biden administration — presented a weak showing of only 49,000 jobs added in January and an unemployment rate that fell to 6.3%. The small gains followed December’s setback when the economy shed jobs for the first time since April. December’s loss, originally stated at 140,000, was revised Friday to 227,000.

The release of the monthly jobs report capped a week in which Democrats continued to move ahead with plans to enact another far-reaching stimulus plan, the first major legislative undertaking of Biden’s presidency. The latest report is certain to affect the debate in Washington over further federal intervention.

After a 15-hour overnight voting session, the Senate advanced its version of the $1.9 trillion plan without any Republican support. Harris cast the tiebreaking vote, the first of what is likely to be many in the evenly divided Senate.

The blueprint advanced by the Senate largely reflects Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal but without a measure that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Lawmakers also left in Biden’s plan to send as much as $1,400 in direct checks to Americans. But Democrats and the administration are discussing phasing them out for higher-income Americans at a faster rate than the $600 payments that Congress approved in December, meaning that those earning more would get smaller checks.

Biden has proposed starting to phase out the payments for individuals earning $75,000 a year and couples earning $150,000 a year. Lawmakers have discussed reducing those thresholds to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for couples.

A group of Senate Republicans pitched a scaled-down relief package this week, but their $618 billion plan fell far short of what Biden is seeking.

