New York severely undercounted virus deaths in nursing homes, report says
>> Jesse McKinley and Luis Ferré-Sadurní, The New York Times
Published: 29 Jan 2021 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 02:03 PM BdST
For most of the past year, Gov Andrew Cuomo has tried to brush away a persistent criticism that undermined his national image as the man who led New York through the pandemic: that his policies had allowed thousands of nursing home residents to die of the virus.
But Cuomo was dealt a blow when the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, reported Thursday morning that Cuomo’s administration had undercounted coronavirus-related deaths of state nursing home residents by the thousands.
Just hours later, James was proved correct, as Health Department officials made public new data that added more than 3,800 deaths to their tally, representing nursing home residents who had died in hospitals and had not previously been counted by the state as nursing home deaths.
The state’s acknowledgment increased the overall death toll related to those facilities by more than 40%. James’ report had suggested that the state’s previous tally could be off by as much as 50%.
The findings do not change the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in New York — more than 42,000, the most of any state — but the recalculation in the number of nursing home deaths illustrates how unprepared the nursing home industry was in the first and deadliest weeks of the pandemic.
Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, had long dismissed the critiques of his policies governing those facilities as partisan attacks from the Trump administration and other Republican adversaries.
But the report by James, a fellow Democrat, casts a renewed light on the state’s decision to send nursing home residents who had been hospitalized with the coronavirus back to the nursing homes, a policy that Cuomo has defended as following federal guidelines.
At the same time, James’ assertion of an undercount of deaths gave credence to theories that the state may have intentionally played down the number of those deaths to avoid blame.
“This is shocking and unconscionable,” said Assemblyman Richard N Gottfried, the Democratic chair of the Assembly Health Committee. “But not surprising.”
James’ report seemed certain to inspire more questions about the handling, oversight and performance of the state’s nursing homes in the early stages of the pandemic. Indeed, on Thursday, Cuomo’s critics in Washington and Albany had already seized on the attorney general’s report as evidence of his dishonesty, amid calls for Dr Howard Zucker, the health commissioner, to resign.
