National Guard troops were told to sleep in a parking garage
>>John Ismay, The New York Times
Published: 22 Jan 2021 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2021 10:17 PM BdST
National Guard troops who were brought in to protect Joe Biden’s inauguration as president found themselves sleeping in an unheated garage hours after being booted from the Capitol on Thursday, prompting an uproar among lawmakers who scrambled to move them back.
The troops were among the more than 20,000 National Guard personnel who provided security for the inauguration on Wednesday. They were relocated on Thursday afternoon to the nearby Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building, said Capt. Edwin Nieves Jr., the spokesman for the Washington, D.C., branch of the National Guard.
Early Friday morning, the D.C. Guard said that the soldiers had been moved back to the Capitol from the parking garage. Nieves said that they would take future breaks “near Emancipation Hall,” a part of the Capitol complex.
Nieves said that the Guard troops had been temporarily moved out of the Capitol on Thursday afternoon at request of the Capitol Police because of “increased foot traffic” as Congress came back into session. He did not specify how many soldiers had been moved.
The Capitol Police could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday morning.
Two Guard soldiers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that they had been relocated without explanation and that they were without electrical power, heat or adequate restroom facilities. One soldier estimated that there were 1,000 troops sharing one portable restroom outside the garage.
“Zero guidance on mission, length of mission, nothing,” the soldier said.
The soldiers also said that their fellow troops were breathing in exhaust fumes because the garage at the Thurgood Marshall centre was still in use for parking.
Nieves said that the garage had heat and restrooms.
Reports of the move prompted protests from lawmakers from both parties, including House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Some offered to house the Guard troops in their offices.
“This is unacceptable and must be fixed,” Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., wrote on Twitter.
On social media, some lawmakers said they were making efforts to move the troops back to the Capitol.
In a tweet, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said that he had spoken to the acting chief of the Capitol Police about the issue.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon said that 12 Guard soldiers had been removed from their duties at Biden’s inauguration after officials discovered that they had written texts and social media posts that made threatening comments toward political officials.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Fauci credits Biden for letting 'the science speak'
- Biden to order masks on planes, trains
- Federal agents use tear gas in Portland after Biden inauguration
- US ends programme sending asylum seekers to Mexico
- Purple a popular colour at inauguration
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action
- Do you know where the US vice president lives?
- Biden nominee vows to track foreign influence on domestic extremist groups
- Can someone please open the door?
- Fauci credits Biden for letting 'the science speak' as new administration puts focus on virus
- Biden will order masks on planes and trains, increase disaster funds to fight coronavirus
- ‘A total failure’: The Proud Boys now mock Trump
- Hours after Biden inauguration, federal agents use tear gas in Portland
- US ends programme sending asylum seekers to Mexico to wait for court hearings
Most Read
- Can someone please open the door?
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- Hasina thanks Modi for sending coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh
- Miraz, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series-clinching win against West Indies
- Bangladesh looking for more sources to get coronavirus vaccines
- Drug prevents coronavirus infection in nursing homes, maker claims
- 150-foot vessel sculpture at Hudson Yards closes after 3rd suicide
- Google says it will shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
- Bernie Sanders is once again the star of a meme