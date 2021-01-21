Home > World > Americas

US ends programme sending asylum seekers to Mexico to wait for court hearings

  >>  Reuters

The US Department of Homeland Security, in the first day under President Joe Biden, suspended all new enrolments in a programme that has pushed tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for asylum hearings in US courts.

The programme, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, was put in place by President Donald Trump and has left people stuck for months in limbo near the US border.

It will end on Jan 21 but current COVID-19 non-essential travel restrictions will remain in place, a statement from the agency said. "All current MPP participants should remain where they are, pending further official information from US government officials," it said.

