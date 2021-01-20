US prepares for inauguration of Biden as president

The United States is all set for the Jan 20 swearing-in of Joe Biden as president. US law enforcement agencies securing Biden’s presidential inauguration dramatically scaled up their budgets following the Capitol riot on Jan 6. After his election fraud claim caused much uproar, outgoing President Donald Trump, in a farewell address released on Tuesday, touted his legacy and finally wished luck to the new administration of Biden but without acknowledging his successor by name. Trump has been holed up at the White House for the final weeks of his term, reeling after the riot by his supporters at the Capitol that led to five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.

People make their way in a local street near the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, US, January 19, 2021. REUTERS

A supporter of US President-elect Joe Biden rides his board near the White House ahead of Biden's inauguration, in Washington, US, January 19, 2021. REUTERS

A close-up view shows the "Field of Flags" on the National Mall ahead of inauguration ceremonies for US President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, US, January 19, 2021. REUTERS

A member of the military band practices on the inaugural stand in front of the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021. The New York Times

From left: Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden look over the Lincoln Monument Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial event in Washington on Tuesday evening, Jan 19, 2021. The New York Times

A general view of the National Mall on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, US, January 19, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. National Park Service via REUTERS.

A man walks near a Black Lives Matter painting near the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, US, January 19, 2021. REUTERS