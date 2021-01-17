US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jan 2021 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 07:49 PM BdST
US Senator Kamala Harris of California will resign from the Senate on Monday in preparation for her inauguration as Joe Biden's vice president on Wednesday, according to aides familiar with her plans.
Governor Gavin Newsom has picked California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the rest of Harris' term, which could include President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. But it was not immediately clear when he would be seated, an aide said.
More stories
- Harris set to resign Senate
- Hounded by wildfires, Californians rethink willingness to rebuild
- Amazonas gets respirators, oxygen from Brazil Air Force
- States brace for armed protests after US Capitol attack
- Eyes on Pelosi over Trump impeachment trial
- US executes man with COVID-19
- Why remove Trump now?
- Republican Party faces rage from both pro- and anti-Trump voters
Recent Stories
- US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
- Hounded by wildfires, Californians rethink their willingness to rebuild
- A farewell to the Trump aesthetic
- Reeling again from COVID-19, Amazonas gets respirators, oxygen from Brazil Air Force and Venezuela
- States brace for armed protests in wake of US Capitol attack
- Trumpism’s inevitable end
Opinion
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- SEC boss warns against market foul play
- A farewell to the Trump aesthetic
- No private firm will be allowed to give COVID shots before government: health secretary
- Another woman allegedly stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- How British scientists found the more infectious coronavirus variant
- US says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials
- Bangladesh reports 569 new virus cases, deaths top 7,900