In rare joint message, top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2021 08:22 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 08:22 AM BdST
The US military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the uniformed leaders of the different military branches, on Tuesday put out a rare message to service members saying the violent riots last week were an assault on America's constitutional process and against the law.
The joint message broke nearly a week of silence by the military leaders after the assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead.
While a number of Trump's cabinet members including acting Defence Secretary Chris Miller condemned the storming, the top US general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, was silent until now.
"The violent riot in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the US Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process," the seven generals and one admiral said in an internal memo to troops, adding that the military remained committed to protecting and defending the Constitution.
"The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection," the memo, seen by Reuters, said.
The military leaders said that President-elect Joe Biden would be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and become their commander in chief.
"Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."
U.S. officials said Milley had not commented on last week's events because he wanted to stay out of politics.
The silence was in sharp contrast to June, when Milley made a controversial walk to a church with Trump after law enforcement officers backed by National Guard troops used tear-inducing chemicals and rubber bullets to clear the area of peaceful protesters
Some service members have privately expressed concern that senior leaders did not provide direction in the aftermath of the attack on American democracy on Wednesday.
There has also been a renewed focus on extremism within the U.S. military after the Capitol storming, with a large proportion of service members being white and male.
The Army told Reuters on Tuesday that it was working with the FBI to see if any attackers were current service members and with the Secret Service to see if any of the nearly 10,000 National Guard troops securing Biden's inauguration would need additional screening.
- US lawmaker contracts COVID after Capitol siege
- FBI warns of armed protests
- How Trump’s aides rallied a faithful mob to the Capitol
- Dems begin push to impeach Trump again
- US to declare Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist group
- Mass vaccination sites open in New York City
- How a string of failures led to the Capitol siege
- Trump's staff count down final days
- US lawmaker Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege
- FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration
- How Trump’s pied pipers rallied a faithful mob to the Capitol
- Democrats in US Congress begin second push to impeach Trump
- US to declare Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist group, raising fears of fuelling a famine
- Mass vaccination sites open in New York City as COVID-19 batters US
Most Read
- Bangladesh government institute BRICM develops nasal spray to kill coronavirus
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant
- Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business
- Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
- India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Malaysia declares emergency to curb virus, shoring up government
- Senior Bangladesh citizens to get half of first 5m vaccine shots
- Three dead as bridge collapses in Rangamati
- Bangladesh logs 718 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day