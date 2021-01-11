US House Democrats set plan for removing Trump over Capitol attack
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2021 08:58 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 08:58 AM BdST
US House of Representatives Democrats plan a vote on Monday to urge Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters' deadly storming of the Capitol, before attempting to impeach him again.
The plan, spelled out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to members on Sunday evening, came as Washington struggles to decide what to do about Trump in the 10 days before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan 20.
Officials have opened at least 25 domestic terrorism investigations into Wednesday's assault on the US Capitol, a top military officer told lawmakers, according to a House Democrat. Five people died in the rampage through the seat of government by Trump's backers after a fiery speech denouncing the Nov 3 election results by the Republican president.
Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Biden's election victory, praised and egged on supporters before they laid siege to the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College vote for Biden.
Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by Trump supporters - wearing hats with his slogan and waving flags with his name - who overwhelmed security forces.
The five dead included one Capitol Police officer beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds. Another police officer involved in the building's defence died while off duty in the days following the attack, officials said.
In her letter, Pelosi said leaders of the Democratic-led House would attempt on Monday to pass a resolution calling on Pence to activate the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to declare Trump incapable of fulfilling the duties of his office.
If Pence does not respond, Democrats would proceed with impeaching the president for a historic second time.
"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi said in the letter.
"As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," she wrote.
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS
SOME REPUBLICANS SUPPORT REMOVAL
There was support among some Republicans, however, for Trump's removal. Senator Pat Toomey, a conservative backer of Trump until recently, told NBC that Trump's resignation "as soon as possible" would be best for the country.
Lisa Murkowski on Friday became the first Republican US senator to say Trump should resign immediately. Republican Ben Sasse said he would "definitely consider" impeachment.
Toomey said he did not think impeachment was viable with only 10 days left in Trump's term, and noted there did not appear to be a consensus to use the 25th Amendment to strip Trump of his powers.
He told CNN he believed Trump could be held criminally liable in the events at the Capitol.
Pence opposed using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, an adviser said.
The White House said Trump planned to leave Washington to visit Texas on Tuesday.
Biden has said he will leave the impeachment question to Congress. He did say Congress must be able to hit the ground running once he takes office, when he will focus on the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that the threat from violent extremist groups remained high after the Capitol attack.
"The next few weeks are critical in our democratic process with the upcoming inauguration at the US Capitol to swear in President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Schumer said in a statement.
After the violence, which followed months of posts by Trump and his supporters attacking the US election process, Twitter permanently suspended Trump, who relied on it as one of his most direct ways to communicate with backers.
- Dems push toward 2nd Trump impeachment
- A final test of accountability for Trump, nation
- More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested
- Resignations of Trump officials draw scepticism
- First inventory of damage to US Capitol building released
- Trump considers creating own platform after Twitter ban
- These are the rioters
- Woman killed in Capitol embraced Trump, QAnon
- Trump's demoralised staff count down the final days
- US House Democrats set plan for removing Trump over Capitol attack
- Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain
- For Trump and the nation, a final test of accountability
- More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested, senator urges social media providers to keep data
- Bravery or self-preservation? Resignations of Trump officials draw scepticism
Most Read
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title
- Nine general managers of state-owned banks have not joined new workplaces in over a year
- COVAX offers Pfizer’s COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
- US jails Bangladeshi man for human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh reports 1,071 virus cases, 25 deaths in a day
- Conspirators against Bangladesh have themselves failed, says Hasina