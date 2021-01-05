Man with extremist right-wing views is sought in bomb hoax

It was an alarming call for a city and nation already on edge, after an entire block in Nashville, Tennessee, was damaged on Christmas morning by a homemade explosive packed into a recreational vehicle.

Within minutes, New York City police officers began evacuating the mall and nearby stores and streets, fearing the vehicle — which had Nevada plates and appeared to be stolen — was an improvised car bomb.

By 11:30, the police had determined the strange collection of materials seen inside the car — wires, a fuel tank and cords — was not an explosive device.

Hours later, law enforcement officials said investigators were seeking a 22-year-old man with extremist right-wing views who had been arrested twice last week on charges that he burned posters near Gracie Mansion.

One of the officials said the man who was being sought, Louis Shenker, was well known to the police and federal agents for antagonising officers and protesters at demonstrations against police brutality over the past year and for making threats on his Instagram account against Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Shenker has his own podcast known as “The Minuteman,” on which he aired his far-right views, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the investigation was continuing.

Shenker had been interviewed by the FBI in December because of threats he had made while livestreaming during an anti-mask protest at a pub in Staten Island that had defied a state order to shut down, the official said.

The police were also seeking a second person who had been seen in the car with Shenker earlier Monday, the official said.

When the police finally got to the car after the 911 call, they found the hoax device and a husky dog sitting calmly in the back seat.

John Miller, the deputy commissioner of the Police Department’s intelligence bureau, said at a news briefing that the appearance of the materials in the car was concerning enough that the department’s bomb squad treated it as a bomb.

“When you looked into the back of the car, you could see a tank — a gas tank — that had wires coming out of it,” he said. He added that investigators were eventually able to determine it was not an explosive device, but “based on their expertise, it appeared to be.”

Miller called the materials a “hoax device” and said investigators were operating under the theory that the car had been left where it was, in the state that it was in, with the intention of causing panic.

Police interest in Shenker was first reported by NBC News.

Shenker faces misdemeanor charges of arson and criminal mischief in Manhattan as a result of the incidents last week, court records show. His next court date is scheduled for March 3. A spokeswoman for New York County Defender Services, which is representing him in the matter, declined to comment.

After the potential bomb was reported, helicopters circled overhead and officials blocked off and redirected traffic on streets where more than 20 emergency vehicles were parked. Dozens of police and fire officials were gathered outside the mall and near the parking garage.

Rattled customers and mall employees waited outside in Queens for more than two hours, until the bomb squad determined the vehicle was not a threat.

Umme Sheuli, who works at a pharmacy near the mall and was evacuated around 9 am, said the morning had been scary, particularly in light of the bombing in downtown Nashville, where Anthony Quinn Warner detonated an RV full of explosives, injuring several people.

“You just never think something like this will happen here,” Sheuli said.

The incident also comes amid heightened political tensions on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, which law enforcement officials have warned for months could be a catalyst for civil unrest.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are expected on Wednesday to gather in Washington to protest the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has falsely claimed was fraudulent.

Miller said several handwritten signs were found inside the vehicle, but he did not describe what they said or say whether any of them were political in nature. A computer and food were also discovered in the clutter. Police were still seeking the driver of the car Monday afternoon.

“Traffic was tied up, stores were denied their ability to enter, a medical facility had patients with appointments who had to wait,” Miller said. “A great deal of inconvenience was incurred by an act that seems deliberate to cause that inconvenience and expense.”

