Trump contradicts Pompeo over Russia’s role in hack

Defying the conclusions of experts inside and outside the government who say the attack was a cybersecurity breach on a scale Washington has never experienced, Trump also played down the severity of the hack, saying “everything is well under control,” insisting that the news media has exaggerated the damage and suggesting, with no evidence, that the real issue was whether the election results had been compromised.

“There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election,” he wrote on Twitter in his latest iteration of that unfounded conspiracy theory. He tagged Pompeo, the latest Cabinet member to anger him, in his Twitter post.

With 30 days left in office, Trump’s dismissive statements made clear there would be no serious effort by his administration to punish Russia for the hack, and national security officials say they are all but certain to hand off the fallout and response to President-elect Joe Biden.

So, in the midst of a pandemic, Biden will inherit a government so laced with electronic tunnels bored by Russian intelligence that it may be months, years even, before he can trust the systems that run much of Washington.

And in his first days in office, even as he has to deal with Russia on arms control and other issues, he will have to confront a quandary that has confounded his predecessors for a quarter-century: Retaliation for cyber intrusions often results in escalation.

In contrast to Trump, who has always been reluctant to confront Moscow and President Vladimir Putin, Biden has signaled that he will not let the intrusion, whose full extent is not yet known, go unanswered.

“A good defense isn’t enough,” Biden said Thursday, vowing to impose “substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks.”

