Brazil posts record COVID-19 infections as virus comes roaring back
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2020 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 01:08 PM BdST
Brazil registered over 70,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, a daily record, bringing the country's total caseload above 7 million as a second wave of infections slams the South American country.
Brazil has the second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the world, behind only the United States, with over 180,000 deaths from the highly contagious respiratory virus. Wednesday's record came without even the daily numbers from Sao Paulo state, the nation's most populous, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak.
In a statement, the Sao Paulo state government said it had been unable to upload the data because of technical issues.
After reaching a peak in late July, daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil fell steadily until early November.
But in the last month, cases and deaths have spiked.
Epidemiologists consulted by Reuters blamed the second wave on the relaxation of social distancing measures and decreased mask usage among Brazilians.
They also noted that while the first wave was driven by infections among poor Brazilians who lack the means to quarantine for long periods, the second wave has hit wealthier Brazilians, who have caught the virus while working, dining at restaurants and going to the office, among other activities that had been restricted.
Google mobility data indicates that in some locations in Brazil, public transport and workplaces are being more frequented than before the pandemic.
The nation registered 70,574 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases to 7,040,608. The previous record for new cases occurred on July 29, when the health ministry recorded 69,074 cases.
The country also recorded 936 new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Brazil to 183,735. It was the first time in three months that daily COVID-19 deaths exceeded 900 for two consecutive days.
- Congress nears $900 billion stimulus deal
- First vaccination in US: ‘It was a lunar landing’
- Brazil’s vaccine plan is mired in chaos
- First vaccines leave Canadian health workers in tears
- Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect
- US Attorney General Barr steps down
- Historic US vaccine campaign begins
- US hospitals prepare for first vaccine doses
Most Read
- Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet
- As China tracked Muslims, Alibaba showed customers how they could, too
- Robi to get $95m IFC credit boost to widen network, build infrastructure
- Man claims former Cox’s Bazar MP Bodi is his father
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Moderna vaccine is highly protective against COVID-19, the FDA finds
- Hasina asks Awami League leaders to face situations with patience
- Dec 16, 1971 - when lights of victory cleared Pakistani darkness from Bangladesh
- Grameenphone faces charges of failing to protect confidential customer information
- Bangladesh extends pandemic-hit celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary by nine months