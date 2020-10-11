Brazil surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths, health ministry says
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2020 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2020 10:46 AM BdST
Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The South American country has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,198 total deaths.
More stories
- Brazil surpasses 150,000 virus deaths
- Trump no longer a transmission risk: doctor
- Dems zero in on Trump's fitness as election looms
- Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana
- Trump claims he is ‘medication free’
- Trump engineered a sudden windfall in 2016
- Trump to resume campaigning
- How White House flouted basic virus rules
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- Singapore Airlines to resume passenger flights to Dhaka on Oct 20
- Apathy for health rules spurs virus resurgence in Chattogram
- British-Bangladeshi centenarian Dabirul made OBE for fundraising efforts during Ramadan
- Dhaka University rape accuser on hunger strike is hospitalised after falling ill
- Protesters block Shahbagh in push for arrest of Nur, Mamun in rape case
- North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade
- DU student, who brought rape charges against quota movement leader, falls ill during hunger strike
- BNP activists hurl brickbats at Fakhrul’s home in protest over nomination
- Bogura residents slate MP Bablu for brandishing pistol in social media photo