Brazil surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths, health ministry says

Published: 11 Oct 2020 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2020 10:46 AM BdST

Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,198 total deaths.

