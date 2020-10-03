Home > World > America

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Oct 2020 10:33 AM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 10:33 AM BdST

Kellyanne Conway, a former counsellor to US President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories