Wildfires bring new devastation across the West

The devastation in Washington state was repeated up and down the parched West Coast on Wednesday as a wildfire season of unrivalled destruction continued to spread, destroying not only much of Malden but also several other communities in the Northwest, while belching enough smoke to blot out the sun in San Francisco. At least seven people were killed in the recent blazes.

In California, fires have charred some 2.5 million acres — a modern record and nearly 20 times what had burned at this time last year. In Washington, a wildfire pushed into suburban communities near Tacoma. And in Oregon, officials said hundreds and perhaps more than 1,000 homes had already been destroyed.

Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon called the fires in her state “unprecedented.” She cited several communities that appeared to have been “substantially destroyed”: Blue River, Detroit, Phoenix, Talent, Vida.

“We expect to see a great deal of loss, both in structures and in human lives,” Brown said. “This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state’s history.”

Brown said that teams were fighting 35 wildfires across more than 300,000 acres and that smaller fires were still erupting. Mass evacuations were continuing, she said, and some people had been rescued from rivers.

At least seven victims were discovered Wednesday, and officials feared that they could find more once rescue crews reached some of the areas hardest hit by the fires.

Three people were found dead in Butte County, California; two people in a vehicle east of Salem, Oregon; and one near the Ashland area, according to the county sheriff’s offices. At the scene of the Cold Springs Fire in northern Washington, authorities said, a 1-year-old boy died and his parents were in critical condition after they attempted to flee their property in Okanogan County. Deputies found the family along the bank of the Columbia River.

In Malden, the fire consumed not only most homes but also City Hall, the post office, the library and the fire station.

© 2020 New York Times News Service