Sarah Palin’s suit against New York Times will go to trial, judge rules
>> Niraj Chokshi, The New York Times
Published: 29 Aug 2020 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2020 11:09 AM BdST
A federal judge said on Friday that there was enough evidence in Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times Co to send it to a jury trial, a victory for the former vice-presidential candidate and governor.
The suit, filed in June 2017, is centred on a Times editorial published that month under the headline “America’s Lethal Politics.”
In her complaint, Palin said the newspaper’s editorial board had wrongly and intentionally linked her to a 2011 mass shooting in which Gabrielle Giffords, a congresswoman from Arizona, was severely wounded and six people were killed. The Times issued a correction for the editorial two days after it was published.
The judge, Jed Rakoff of US District Court in Manhattan, dismissed Palin’s suit two months after it was filed, saying of the mistaken editorial: “Negligence this may be; but defamation of a public figure it plainly is not.” Last year, a three-judge panel overturned that decision and reinstated the case.
On Friday, weeks after lawyers for Palin and The Times made arguments at a hearing, Rakoff denied a Times motion for summary judgment. In ordering the case to proceed, he said there was “sufficient evidence to allow a rational finder of fact to find actual malice by clear and convincing evidence.” He set a Feb 1 trial date.
“We’re disappointed in the ruling but are confident we will prevail at trial when a jury hears the facts,” Danielle Rhoades Ha, a Times spokeswoman, said in a statement.
The editorial, as it was first published, argued that “the link to political incitement was clear” in the 2011 shooting. It also suggested a connection between a map circulated by Palin’s political action committee and the shooting. The map showed 20 targeted electoral districts held by Democrats, including Giffords’ seat, under stylised crosshairs.
In its correction, The Times said the editorial had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and noted that it had “incorrectly described a map distributed by a political action committee before that shooting.”
The disputed material had been added to the editorial by James Bennet, the editorial page editor at the time. The outcome of the case rests on whether he behaved with “actual malice,” meaning that he knew what he wrote was false, or acted out of “reckless disregard” for the truth.
“The fact that Bennet and The Times were so quick to print a correction is, on the one hand, evidence that a jury might find corroborative of a lack of actual malice,” Rakoff said in his ruling. At the same time, he added, a jury could conclude that The Times knowingly sought to assert a direct link where none existed.
Bennet resigned from The Times in June, after the publication of an op-ed by Sen Tom Cotton, R-Ark, that called for a military response to civic unrest in American cities. He resigned after many Times staff members were publicly critical of the piece and the publisher, AG Sulzberger, described “a significant breakdown in our editing processes.”
c.2020 The New York Times Company
- Trump accepts Republican nomination, assails Biden
- US unemployment claims stuck at 1m
- Melania Trump offers sympathy on virus, racial suffering
- US travel agencies hit hard by virus
- Republicans paint dire portrait of a US under Biden
- Peru's pandemic tensions burst with nightclub tragedy
- Trump seeks to reboot struggling campaign
- Trump's sister says he has 'no principles'
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic
- Japan's PM Abe resigns as coronavirus hits economy, endangers legacy
- Couple found dead at home in Dhaka's Nakhalpara
- As pandemic rages on, Dhaka's slum-dwellers are unfazed
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- Journalist and author Rahat Khan dies at 80
- Biman suspends flights to Kolkata, Manchester, two more international routes until Sept 30
- Government publishes phase-1 college admission results, picks over 1.27m students
- Messi to sign for Liverpool? No chance, says Klopp
- Beximco Pharma signs deal with India's Serum Institute to supply COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh