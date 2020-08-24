Brazil's Bolsonaro says he wants to punch reporter in face
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Aug 2020 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2020 08:39 PM BdST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he wanted to punch a reporter in the face for asking about bank deposits made in the account of his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, by a former aide to one of his sons.
"I want to punch you in the face, OK?" the right-wing president replied to the reporter from the O Globo newspaper, according to audio released by the daily.
Earlier this month, local media reported that the aide, Fabricio Queiroz, deposited 72,000 reais in checks in the first lady's account between 2011 and 2018.
Queiroz was an aide to now Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the president's eldest son, when he was a Rio de Janeiro state legislator. The former aide is under arrest in an investigation into bank deposits made at the time amounting to 1.2 million reais ($213,500).
Questions about Queiroz have continued to hound the Bolsonaro family in an investigation that has appeared to annoy the president and dent his promise not to tolerate corruption.
- Trump seeks to reboot struggling campaign
- Trump's sister says he has 'no principles'
- California seeks help as wildfires spread
- A glimmer of hope for Trump?
- Shouting turns to violence in Portland
- Loss from wildfires grows in California
- Trump holds rare White House funeral for younger brother
- US senator drops F-bombs as he struggles to unmute
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- Bayern edge PSG 1-0 to claim Champions League
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip is accused of documenting bribes as his wife’s wealth
- Neymar finally grows up
- Bangladesh parliamentary committee questions India FS Shringla’s ‘unofficial’ visit
- Padma Bridge workers asked not to share its photos, info on social media
- Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages
- Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter
- Bangladesh govt reminds employees not to speak to media without permission
- Bangladesh allows payment of fees for overseas webinar solutions, online study