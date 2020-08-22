Senator drops F-bombs as he struggles to unmute in Post Office hearing
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Aug 2020 02:19 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 02:19 AM BdST
Delaware Senator Tom Carper was caught uttering a series of expletives to an aide as he struggled to unmute himself during a widely-watched US Postal Service hearing on Friday, an unintentional window into one of the shortcomings of virtual pandemic-era meetings.
Carper, a Democrat, was in line to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy but was not heard by committee chairman Ron Johnson, who then sought to move on to the next questioner.
Carper than uttered three f-bombs, prompting Senator James Lankford to say "Mr. Chairman, I think Senator Carper is there, I think he's trying to be able to queue it all up right now."
Johnson then called on Carper and appeared to allude to Carper's comments: "We don't want to be on TV again."
Carper then proceeded with his questions.
A spokeswoman for Carper said he "got frustrated with technical difficulties this morning, but that pales in comparison to his frustration with a Postmaster General who's actively undermining the US Postal Service during a national crisis."
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many US governmental meetings and speeches have been conducted remotely and a number of unfortunate moments or technical woes have been captured.
A toilet flushed during a Supreme Court argument, while others have been caught swearing.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer mouthed an expletive on a live feed before she spoke before the Democratic National Committee earlier this week.
Sen. Tom Carper at Postal hearing, having trouble getting online: "Fuck, Fuck, Fuck." pic.twitter.com/NfNFtAMJhA— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) August 21, 2020
- NYPD misconduct accusations released online
- As wildfires rage, Californians fear virus at shelters
- ‘I will draw on the best of us’: Biden
- Harris accepts Dems' vice presidential nod
- Obama assails Trump as unfit
- Venezuela deploys security forces in virus crackdown
- Biden seeks to undo what Trump has done
- Dems nominate Biden for president
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Investigate US-Ziaur Rahman ‘connection’ behind Bangabandhu killing: Lifschultz
- Aug 21 grenade attack convicts: Where are they?
- Bangladesh pop star Ferdous Wahid hospitalised
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- We weren't even allowed to speak out against Aug 21 attack, says Hasina
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- New Zealand court set to sentence killer in Christchurch mosque massacre
- Bangladesh records 39 new virus deaths, cases top 290,000
- Singapore scientists find coronavirus variant with milder infections