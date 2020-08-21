As wildfires rage, Californians fear the virus at shelters

Natalie Lyons and Craig Phillips had to make a decision Thursday morning as they sat in their ash-coated Toyota Tundra under the smoky orange sky in Santa Cruz.

After fleeing the small town of Felton on Wednesday as a series of wildfires continued to burn along the central coast of California, they sought refuge at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, an evacuation site, but the building was full — and Lyons was scared of contracting the coronavirus in an enclosed, indoor space.

“There’s some people coughing; their masks are hanging down,” said Lyons, 54, who said she had lung problems. “I’d rather sleep in my car than end up in a hospital bed.”

So that is exactly what the couple did. Their car served as a makeshift bed across the street from the auditorium, and Lyons tried to get comfortable in the back seat with their Chihuahua-terrier mix and shellshocked cat.

More than 25,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the rural areas of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, Cal Fire said, and many have struggled to find a place to go, especially with the pandemic still limiting indoor gatherings.

At least five hotels in Santa Cruz said they were filled to capacity Wednesday night as evacuees sought refuge from the smoke outside. And midday Thursday, Santa Cruz County urged tourists and other visitors to leave so displaced residents could find a bed to sleep in.

The fires have killed at least four people. Three bodies were recovered on Thursday from a house that burned down in Napa County, Henry Wofford, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said. In Solano County, a man who lived on Pleasants Valley Road was found dead during a damage assessment, Sheriff Tom Ferrara said on Facebook.

The wildfires, caused by an extraordinary period of lightning strikes, continued to rage Thursday throughout other parts of California as well, burning more than 300,000 acres.

At least two other people have died in the firefighting effort: a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission who was killed in a crash in Fresno County and a worker for Pacific Gas and Electric who had been clearing electrical lines and was found unresponsive in his vehicle in Solano County.

