Trump says looking at pressuring other Chinese companies after Bytedance
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2020 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2020 11:58 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology giant Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok.
Asked at a news conference whether there were other particular China-owned companies he was considering a ban on, such as Alibaba, Trump replied: "Well, we're looking at other things, yes."
Trump has been piling pressure on Chinese-owned companies, such as by vowing to ban short-video app TikTok from the United States. The United States ordered its Chinese owner ByteDance on Friday to divest the US operations of TikTok within 90 days, the latest effort to ramp up pressure over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.
Trump, who has made changing the US-China trade relationship a central theme of his presidency, has been sharply critical of China while also praising its purchases of agriculture products such as soybeans and corn as part of a trade agreement reached late last year.
- Latin America virus cases exceed 6m
- Half of daily 100,000 virus cases in Americas are in US
- A troubling surge in homicides in US city
- Biden’s VP pick 'imminent'
- Trump escorted from briefing after shooting near White House
- Slowing job growth, rising COVID-19 raise doubts on US recovery
- US marks 160,000 COVID-19 deaths
- US man accused of killing to become ‘TikTok famous’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- OPPO kicks off Reno4 sales in Bangladesh
- Murtaja Baseer, a pioneer of surrealist art in Bangladesh, dies at 88
- Coronavirus will leave Bangladesh by itself, says health minister
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine: Interfax
- Bangladesh logs 2,644 virus cases, 34 deaths in a day
- Modi says India set to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine, launches digital health mission
- Hamid chose to remain in jail after refusing to join Zia’s cabinet
- Bangladesh mourns independence leader Bangabandhu assassinated 45 years ago